Brand fulfilment logistics and event support specialist, e2b, has appointed Steve Wooldridge in the newly created role of partnerships director.

Wooldridge joins from Aqua Libra Co, a division of Britvic, where he was head of food service and hospitality, raising sales to £1.1 million in his short tenure with the newly launched brand.

Experts in B2B, D2C fulfilment and storage along with tailored event logistics, sampling, co-packing and rework projects, e2b has 40 years’ experience working with FMCG brands.

Woolridge has more than 30 years of experience in the food service and hospitality industry.

Wooldridge said, “I’ve known the business a long time and it is great to return at such an exciting time. I’ll be working closely with the e2b team, building new partnerships and strengthening existing relationships, supporting the brands we represent with all aspects of their event and fulfilment requirements. “

E2b commercial director John Ford said, “Steve is a fantastic addition to the e2b team and wider Global Infusion Group. Driven, well-connected and passionate about the clients he serves, Steve brings a myriad of experience from the food and beverage industry that coupled with his ability to build relationships and develop partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offering for brands.”