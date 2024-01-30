Video and lighting service provider 4Wall UK has appointed industry veteran Graham Miller as a director of live events.

Miller, who has been working in the events industry for more than 30 years, joins 4Wall’s Aylesbury location to focus on delivering live events to major concert tours and festivals across the UK and Europe.

Miller started his career in Scotland in audio-visual services, before moving to London to work on bigger shows. After working as a video engineer full-time in London, he worked as a freelance touring video engineer for 10 years working with several major touring artists.

Prior to joining 4Wall, Miller worked as a full-time project manager before taking on the role of head of music and entertainment at Creative Technology.

Miller said, “I am excited to join 4 Wall, it is a dynamic progressive company with a vision to take the live music and touring industry forward with a great team of top-quality Project Managers. Exciting times.”

4Wall services clients with video and lighting across exhibitions, conferences, festivals, concert touring, film & TV, theatre and more across the UK and Europe, with a wider team across 15 locations in the US.