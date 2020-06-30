Netherlands-based remote follow spot manufacturer Follow-Me has named Collaborative Creations as its UK partner for business development.

Follow-Me’s software solution offers manual remote follow spot control with the ability to extend the system to automatic performer tracking, providing the unique ability to combine manual and remote tracking from one platform.

Tom Wilkes, director of Collaborative Creations, will be the UK point of contact for lighting designers or production companies interested in demo-ing Follow-Me’s innovative technology.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Follow-Me as the company looks to grow its presence in the UK entertainment technology market,” Wilkes commented. “Their products have some unique capabilities in a competitive industry and we encourage anyone interested in learning more to get in touch for more information and a demo. I particularly like the ease of use and ability to track up to six performers from only one system, along with its ability to control unlimited fixtures from any manufacturer”.

Follow-Me co-founder Erik Berends added: “We’re happy to announce our partnership with Collaborative Creations in the UK. Their network and knowledge of the industry will be a springboard for our continued growth in the British events market”

Follow-Me’s products have been used to stunning effect on numerous high-profile tours including Muse, Katy Perry, Childish Gambino and most recently on the UK tour of Phantom of the Opera.