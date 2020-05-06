Whilst the official PGA Tour won’t restart until mid-June, four of its competitors will be returning to the world of televised golf in a two-on-two skins game in two week’s time.

The event, called TaylorMade Driving Relief, will see Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, and will be held at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

The event will not only mark the return of the sport, but also Seminole’s television debut.

Club President, Jimmy Dunne, said: “This match is a pure public service, with all money raised providing COVID-19 relief to those most in need in Florida and around the country, and Seminole is thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to such a worthy cause at this difficult time.”

Each competitor uses TaylorMade equipment. Additionally, sponsors of the event Farmers and UnitedHealth are represented through Fowler and McIlroy respectively. Farmers has been a longtime spokesperson for Farmers, whilst McIlroy is an ambassador for UnitedHealth.

McIlroy said in a statement: “It’s been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness.”

TaylorMade Driving Relief will be taking place on 17 May.