A huge fire broke out yesterday (5 October) at the site of last week’s Ryder Cup, the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

A Ryder Cup Europe spokesperson confirmed a temporary hospitality structure caught fire at around 5pm yesterday. The cause of the fire is still unclear and an investigation is now underway. No casualties have been reported.

Social media footage captured a blaze and smoke coming from one of the buildings at the course.

Insane footage from Marco Simone today, hopefully no injuries/ casualties

The three-storey stand was engulfed in flames but it did not spread beyond the hospitality structure, the city’s fire services confirmed.

A spokesperson for Ryder Cup Europe said: “A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club earlier this afternoon.

“Local fire crews were called to the scene at 17.07pm local time and quickly brought the blaze under control.

“Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any other structure.

“The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.”

A senior figure at Ryder Cup operators the European Tour Group told Access that due to there being an ongoing investigation into the incident, no further comment would be made at this stage.