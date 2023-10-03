Creative Technology said it delivered the “largest single-site sporting event technology overlay” to date at the recent 2023 Ryder Cup.

The event, which took place from 29 September – 1 October in Rome, saw more than 100 million pixels displayed across the course with a strong focus on 2110 IP distribution.

Creative Technology is a long-term provider of audio-visual services to the Ryder Cup with the 2023 edition being the 10th European competition the company has supported.

Creative Technology Europe CEO Dave Crump said, “We have been on an incredible journey with the Ryder Cup over almost 4 decades, the technology deployment in 2023 will inevitably develop further as we look forward to future events. None of this would be possible without the incredible on-site team of around 50, lead by Dominic Hill, who manage, install and operate the project.”