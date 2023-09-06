Creative Technology (CT) was appointed to support the technical delivery of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo projection, which was displayed across Edinburgh Castle from 5–26 August.

Using 23 x Panasonic RQ35K Laser Projectors, the Creative Technology team displayed a 6K canvas over Edinburgh Castle – projecting the content created by Kate Dawkins across the structure.

“To project onto such an iconic building is the stuff of dreams and I feel honoured to be a part of this prestigious show,” said CT project manager Paul Seeger. “One of the most exciting things about this project is having the opportunity to do it more than once; this isn’t often the case with large scale projection mapping projects. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo gives us a unique opportunity to develop our hardware and software solutions as incremental improvements are made over time.”

To align the projectors, CT utilised VYV’s Photon media servers. CT project engineer Will Harkin said, “One of the most powerful features of Photon is its ability to align projectors automatically rather than manually calibrating each one. This process means much faster projector alignment time, allowing the lighting team more uninterrupted time to get the show programmed. We’re also very excited to see some new advancements with this process that enable Photon to constantly check the alignment of the projection and fix it automatically.”