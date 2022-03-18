The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (cap. 8,800) has appointed Harry Guthrie as the charity-run event’s senior production consultant.

Guthrie will work alongside the Tattoo team on the technical and creative elements of the show as it makes its return this year at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, following its last outing in 2019.

Guthrie brings over 15 years’ experience to the Tattoo, having led production and craft teams that have won six Bafta awards and received over 10 nominations in the last six years.

He has worked on the likes of the National Television Awards, the ATP World tennis tournament, the Proms and The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant. Guthrie was also part of the team responsible for the No Time To Die James Bond premiere held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Guthrie said, “The plans for this year’s performance are ambitious and original and will offer the perfect blend of contemporary techniques and technology coupled with all the traditional elements that the Tattoo is known and loved for.”

The show’s creative director Michael Braithwaite said, “The past two years have been challenging for all of us but we’re now looking forward to 2022 and returning with a show that’s set to surprise and delight audiences.

“Harry’s appointment reflects this and our desire to deliver a spectacular Show that blows people away thanks to the expertise of a best-in-class team of production and creative specialists.

“It’s a new era for the Tattoo, with a team full of fresh thinking and I’m excited for us to work closely to develop a performance that can serve as a beacon of hope and celebration following such a difficult period for us all.”

More details on this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will be revealed in the coming months.