Fineline Lighting recently hosted students from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School for a series of “Introduction to Rigging Training” courses at the company’s Clevedon warehouse.

The training is held annually for students at the school and aims to provide them with a vital next step into the world of rigging and technical event production.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Director at Fineline Lighting, Rob Sangwell, said: “It was fantastic hosting the students from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, they all worked hard and learnt a lot. It’s always great to see new generations of technical production professionals expanding their skillset.”

Bristol Old Vic Theatre School Tutor, Frank Bradley, added: “All the feedback from the students about the training was positive. They really enjoyed the sessions and felt they had learned a basic knowledge of rigging truss which would give them confidence if they needed to apply it practically in future, and provided an insight into an area of work in which some of them would like to gain more experience.”