Live Nation Entertainment-owned Festival Republic said it is making a series of site improvements ahead of the first full-capacity Download Festival (cap. 85,000) since 2019.

The event, which was run last year as an Event Research Programme pilot with in a reduced 10,000-capacity format, is due to be staged on 10 – 12 June in Donington Park.

Festival Republic said that among the site changes to the event this year will be Download’s The Village being situated on hard-standing ground closer to the Arena and the Access Campsite, so that “access customers” will be able to move from the campsite to The Village without leaving solid ground.

Festival Republic said it has worked with event accessibility charity Attitude Is Everything since 2001 and that Download Festival had signed up to its Live Event Access Charter and holds its Gold Award.

The promoter said that while the Accessible Campsite will remain on the same hardstanding site, the Accessible Campervan space has been moved to a flatter more accessible location and the space for campervans has been increased by 42% to more than 100 spaces.

Other measures for 2022 will be the use of British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters on the main and second stage platforms, provided by Performance Interpreting, and there will also be camp accessibility ambassadors and a wheelchair charging tent.

Among the sustainability measures will be a new partnership with charity Trees for Cities, and the introduction at the event of a Circular Camping option, offering up-cycled tents and camping equipment.

Festival Republic said the Circular Camping facility will be located in the Green campsite, next to the Eco Camp; which is back in 2022 for a third year having seen 100% of tents taken away in 2018 and 2019.

Festival Republic said the aim of the Trees For Cities partnership is to help offset the CO 2 emissions from audience travel. A £1 car park pass donation will be used to fund tree-planting projects in Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

All water bottles sold at Download’s bars and traders stands will be made from 100% recycled PET, and all water refill points in The Arena have been redesigned so that a litre bottle can be refilled in three seconds.

The promoter said the new Castle Donington Bypass has made it possible to add an East Car Park for the first time, offering improved access to campsites.