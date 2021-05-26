Festival Republic has confirmed its three-day, 10,000 capacity, camping only festival as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, will take place on 18-20 June at Donington Park.

The promoter said tickets, priced £120, for the Download Pilot event go on sale 1 June and existing Download Festival 2022 ticket holders will be prioritised. The full artist line-up will be announced 28 May.

As a Government scientific ERP event, festivalgoers will need to consent to take part and must be over 16. There will be no day tickets available with all festivalgoers expected to camp on-site for the duration of the event. As with other ERP pilots, attendees will also be asked to take a PCR test before and after the event.

Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn said, “Following the huge success of our Sefton Park event, we are delighted to contribute to Phase II of the Government’s Events Research Programme with the creation of the first three-day camping festival which will be the Download Pilot at Donington Park. This massive next step will help us understand and study the safe return of large-scale festivals with no social distancing or facemasks over a full weekend… the return of the full festival experience we have all been waiting for and a much needed return to work for musicians, backstage crew, caterers and many more that form part of the UK’s exemplary live music industry.”