Superstruct Entertainment-owned Truck Festival is to run for the first time with an extended capacity of 25,000 on 22-24 July, with a new main stage built by Star Live and a partnership with UN Women UK’s #SafeSpacesNow campaign.

The event’s production company Method Events said UN Women UK will have a dedicated space set up on site where advice and support will be offered to anyone who needs it. The festival has also published the Truck Ethos; a code of conduct encouraging attendees to respect each other and the festival site.

The Oxfordshire-based music festival, founded in 1998, was previously run with a 20,000 capacity but in late 2019 its organisers gained a new licence that permits 30,000 attendees. The 2022 festival is sold out, with attendance limited to 25,000.

Other key changes this year, overseen by Method Events, include a second stage that is 30% larger than previously, there will also be a full video and delay package on the main stage. Method said the Saturday of the festival will see a greater amount of production delivered for its headliners than has previously been used across the whole weekend.

Headlining on Saturday will be Sam Fender, while other acts to play the event will be Bombay Bicycle Club and Kasabian. The event will also feature a new glamping field this year.

Truck Festival event manager Lily Brimble said, “Our partnership with UN Women is a vital one, and we hope it helps people attending Truck Festival this year feel safer when they’re on site. This is just the start of our journey towards making Truck Festival – and all our events – as safe and inclusive as possible.”

Method Events co-founder Will Holdoway added, “It has been three years since the last Truck Festival, and we’re super excited to deliver an expanded event in 2022. We have taken great care to make sure the festival’s growth is sustainable, in consultation with the Safety Advisory Group and Local Authority. It is a privilege to produce such a heritage event that continues to provide support to local people and businesses, as it has done since its inception in 1998.”

Since 2014, Truck Festival has raised more than £365,000 for local charities and community groups in Oxfordshire.