Star Live chief executive officer Grahame Muir reveals the specialist production agency’s plans for expansion, following its investment from LDC. The company was responsible for the bespoke stage build, grandstand seats and Royal Box for the Coronation Concert. He says Star Live is enjoying considerable growth, with revenue having increased by more than 30% in the last year to reach over £24m.

Partnering with LDC is fantastic news and heralds the next exciting chapter for Star Live. The business has ambitious plans and we’re in a period of rapid growth; 2022 has already been one of our busiest years to date and 2024 is set to be even bigger with a number of entertainment, sporting, design and build and brand projects already confirmed both in the UK and internationally. This investment will supercharge the business for continued growth.

Growth in the entertainment pillar of our business will be primarily driven through overseas expansion, and we are currently working on several major international opportunities. Our international footprint means we are now well equipped to quickly deploy our mobile, highly-skilled, competitive crew capable of supporting both the UK and international growth.

Continued investment in Viewbox – our versatile modular structure – is also a key part of our plans moving forward. This modular solution is particularly relevant as it works perfectly across all four pillars – Design & Build, Sport, Entertainment and Brands. In the last 12 months, they have been successfully used at some high-profile events such as the Platinum Jubilee, BST Hyde Park, and the Coronation to name a few. Over the coming weeks and months, they will also be used at many blue riband events such as Wimbledon and the Ryder Cup, as well as brand activations for the likes of American Express and Barclays.

In addition to our UK headquarters and operational base, Star Live currently has two international subsidiaries: Star Live China and Star Live Malaysia.

Given the country’s stated objectives and Star Live’s expertise and heritage, there is a key strategic focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Star Live’s new formal trading entity in KSA – Star Live Arabia – is on schedule to complete by July 2023. We have already delivered a major project for Live Nation in Riyadh earlier this year.

Alongside Saudi Arabia, we are currently servicing some major enquiries across the whole of Southeast Asia and hope to be able to make some major announcements soon.

Star Live was fortunate to emerge strongly from Covid and has gone from strength to strength since then. We have invested significantly in our equipment over the last few years, including new seats to service the Tokyo 2020 contract, our fleet of modular Viewbox structures and multiple Titan stage systems; this investment is now paying dividends with major multiple contract wins including the Ryder Cup and Wimbledon.

The key driver for growth over the last 12 months though has undoubtedly been our team. Alongside our equipment, we have invested in our people and now have a rapidly growing, motivated, high-performing team. It’s a cliché but it’s true…we owe our current success and growth to each and every Star Live employee.

As with the Platinum Jubilee and then Operation London Bridge, it was a huge honour for Star Live to work on the Coronation Concert; in the last 12 months we have been intrinsically involved in all three major Royal events and we are very proud of that fact. The levels of professionalism and responsibility are magnified when working on high-profile events like this, and this is a challenge we regularly accept.

The events industry in the UK is truly world-class, and it’s been a huge privilege to be a major player and work alongside other suppliers to help deliver one of – if not the – highest-profile events in 2023.

Worth noting is that whilst Star Live was delivering the Coronation Concert, multiple other, complex, large-scale projects were being delivered simultaneously by the team. These included the Ryder Cup in Rome, Wimbledon, the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the build of temporary broadcast studios in central London for the Coronation itself, and ongoing work with long-standing client Butlin’s on their Studio 36 entertainment venues.