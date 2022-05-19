Star Live has revealed details of its newly launched Titan stage system, designed specifically for touring shows and festivals.

The Titan stage is to be used on tours this year by major acts including Elton John, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Rolling Stones, Adele, Eagles and Pearl Jam, along with festivals such as BST Hyde Park (cap. 65,000).

Star Live said after listening to clients it had made a multi-million-pound investment into creating the three indentical Titan stages, which have been tailored towards major touring productions, with components designed for efficient trucking and container shipping.

Available in a range of sizes, Star Live said the Titan stages had been designed to handle huge rigging loads for complex technical productions, and that they are quick to deploy.

The project was overseen by Star Live’s technical director Roger Barrett. All design and structural engineering was carried out by the Star Live team in the UK, with the manufacturing being handled by Star Live China in Shanghai.

He said, “The development of the Titan stages represents another major step in the evolution of our stage designs, that recognisably began with the first VerTech stage in 1990, with each new iteration being improved by our continuing worldwide experience. The introduction of Titan will allow us to improve our delivery of global tours and major festivals with the most demanding technical production requirements.”