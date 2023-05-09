Suppliers from across the UK live events industry pulled together to showcase its world-leading capabilities at the weekend, with the staging of the Coronation Concert on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle.

The 20,000-capacity concert, which took place on 7 May during the bank holiday weekend, hosted acts including Take That, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie.

The companies involved in the production of the event included Stufish (stage design), NorthHouse (castle projection and screen visuals), Creative Technology (LED and projection), SKYMAGIC (drones) and Star Live (stage build). The stage measured 95m wide and had a surface area of 960sqm.

Also involved in the event were Zen Broadcast and Terry Tew Sound & Light, which looked after the audio and radio frequency for the entire site.

The light design and concept were by Nigel Catmur, with production handled by Liteup.

Away from the sound and visual aspects, Event Hire UK provided many of the artists’ dressing room and backstage facilities, as well as furniture for the BBC TV compounds across the weekend.

Peppermint Bars & Events provided all the front-of-house retail food and drink, including a special ‘The Crown’ beer.

Qdos Event Hire supplied all the production cabins, offices, accreditation cabins, artist dressing rooms and toilets, guest toilets, storage containers and accessible toilets.

Showforce provided the local crew, showcall crew and production runners, while SES Group oversaw the crowd management. The power for both the stage and live broadcast was provided by Power Logistics.

The concert, broadcast on BBC One, was watched by an average audience of 10.1 million, according to the broadcaster. The event, which also saw performances from artists such as Paloma Faith, Olly Murs and Freya Ridings, had a peak viewership of 12.3 million.

It is estimated that the entire Coronation of King Charles III will cost between £100m-£150m.

Image credit: BBC