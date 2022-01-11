The full lineup of events for the Queen’s platinum jubilee has been announced, including a major parade beginning at Buckingham Palace in June followed by a live broadcast concert at the Palace.

Among the events is the Queen’s Birthday Parade that will take place on 2 June during the four-day UK Bank Holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

Some 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will begin at the Palace and move down the Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, joined by Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages. The Parade will close with the traditional RAF fly-past.

The BBC will stage and broadcast a live concert from the Palace, Platinum Party at the Palace, on 4 June. Further details are yet to be announced.

On the same day as the Queen’s parade, 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the UK, including each of the capital cities of the Commonwealth countries,

The Queen, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, will also attend the Derby at Epsom Downs on 4 June.

As part of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on 5 June, artistic performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers will take part in the event that will combine “street arts, theatre, music, circus, costumes and visual technology”.

On 3 June a Service of Thanksgiving event will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral, with further events to be announced soon.

Tickets for the parade and the live broadcast concert event at Buckingham Palace are both available to the public via a ballot.