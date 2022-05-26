With 100,000 people expected to physically attend and many millions of viewers on TV and online, the Platinum Party At The Palace concert to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is one of the stand-out events of the year. Among those to perform at the June 4 show include Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Celeste and Nile Rodgers.

Star Live is providing temporary structures throughout the site immediately outside Buckingham Palace. As well as three bespoke stages, the company has been behind the creation of four grandstands, the Royal Box and 14 temporary media studios to accommodate the world’s media.

The company recently announced it has become the exclusive UK distributor for modular structure Viewbox, which is being used to provide the event’s temporary media studios.

In addition to the Platinum Jubilee event, Star Live will use Viewbox units as VIP hospitality suites at BST Hyde Park.

Star Live was commissioned to provide the structures by Arcadis and the BBC, a global design & consultancy organisation that has a contract with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport to deliver major Royal and State ceremonial events.

Among the other products Star Live is providing for the event are four assisted viewing platforms, front-of-house control units, lighting and camera structures along with scenic elements, but all eyes will be on the three stages.

“The stages that we are building are bespoke builds for this project,” says Star Live chief commercial officer Simon Broyd. “They reutilise a lot of the technology we have developed over the years for projects such as the Adele World tour back in 2017 but they are custom-made builds for this project.”

Some 7,000 seats, last used at the Tokyo Olympic Games for the tennis and rowing events, have been set up, while the Royal Box has been created using Star Live’s Vista roof, covered grandstand technology.

Says Broyd, “This project utilises all of our combined skillset; it is stages, seating, a big design element, working with broadcasters, working with the Palace, the BBC and DCMS – it is quite a statement piece for us in terms of the direction of travel for Star Live.”