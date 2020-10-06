Serbia’s EXIT Festival has reached four million viewers on its ‘Life Stream’ project, which offered live performances in support of the UN’s World Food Programme.

A number of high-profile dance acts performed live to socially distanced crowds in the festival’s Petrovradin Fortress venue. Artists who performed included Carl Cox, Hot Since 82, Nina Kraviz and Charlotte de Witte.

Their performances were recorded and have been watched on social media and YouTube by four million people.

The project aims to raise awareness about devastating environment crises and also to help millions of people around the planet who have come to the brink of extreme starvation due to the pandemic.

Video materials and messages were broadcast as integral parts of the recordings, which spoke about the ecological mission of the project and the work of the United Nations World Food Programme.

EXIT launched the Life Stream project last year but greatly expanded it for 2020, after its in-person festival was cancelled in July. Previously in May, the Prime Minister of Serbia personally un-cancelled the festival, but the worsening health situation forced authorities to reverse that decision.