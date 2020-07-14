Serbia’s EXIT Festival, one of the last major European festivals which was still set to go ahead, has now been cancelled by its organisers.

The event was personally un-cancelled by the Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brbanic, back in May. At the time, Brbanic said that the improvement of the health situation in Serbia meant the event could go ahead at 50% capacity.

Speaking in May, Brbanic commented: ““We recommend to move the festival to August because we expect that the situation (with pandemic) in the whole of Europe will be totally under control by then.”

EXIT now joins the likes of California’s Coachella and Barcelona’s Nuits Sonores in the ranks of festivals which have been cancelled twice in one summer, due to the disruption caused by Covid-19.

However, in a Facebook statement posted 14 July, the organisers of EXIT Festival wrote: “Unfortunately, the health situation in Serbia has not improved since we last addressed you and having in mind that your health and safety comes first, the 20 year celebration of EXIT Festival will not take place from 13-16 August this year at Petrovaradin Fortress.”

“We will announce EXIT 2021 dates by the end of the month. Information regarding refunds for all of those who do not wish to save their ticket for the next festival edition is coming soon, as well as other important information about the festival.

“Be safe and take care of each other.”

