Organisers of Serbia’s Exit Festival (cap. 56,000) are launching two new NFT collections following its first set which sold out in May.

Organisers of Exit said they are “stepping further into the metaverse”, collaborating with model, pilot and human rights activist Christina Carmela and DJ and producer Maceo Plex.

The two new NFT collections, which aim to combine “cutting-edge digital art and superior real-life experiences”, will be released on 20 and 21 June respectively.

Exit Festival CEO and founder Dusan Kovacevic said, “We will always strive to provide the best possible real-life experience as we strongly believe the human connection and energy can never be replaced. We see the metaverse as an addition but by no means a substitute for the human experience. That’s why we use digital technology to amplify the real-life experience while blending the best of both worlds.”

The Shades collection, created with Plex, launches on World Music Day, 21 June, while the Wings collection, created in collaboration with Carmela, is released the day before. On the same day, a limited number of new items available for minting will be added to the previously sold-out Headphones collection.

Depending on their respective rarity, organisers said the NFTs will provide owners with access to “exclusive, secret and VIP zones” at the festival, as well as other perks such as access to the stage of the mts Dance Arena, meet and greets with artists and private parties. All collections will be available for purchase on the environmentally friendly SolSea NFT Marketplace.

Kovacevic said, “Our mission is to unite the artists, music industry professionals, and key stakeholders and organise it as a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) within the metaverse. We believe the future is in this unity, and our goal is to go to the metaverse together.”

This year’s edition of Exit, which takes place from 7-10 July in Novi Sad, features more than 1,000 artists and 40 stages and festival zones. Acts include Calvin Harris, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Iggy Azalea, James Arthur, Masked Wolf, Disciples, Ofenbach, and Acraze.