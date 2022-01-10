This year’s International Live Music Conference (ILMC) has been rescheduled to April in light of the rising number of Omicron cases and travel restrictions.

ILMC 34, which usually attracts music professionals from more than 40 countries, will now take place from 26-29 April. The conference will return to its longstanding home, the Royal Garden Hotel, which will be reopening in early April following a refurbishment.

This year’s Arthur Awards, which take place as part of ILMC’s ‘Great Indoors’ Gala Dinner, will take place on 28 April. Hosted by CAA’s Emma Banks, the awards will remain at the Sheraton Park Lane Hotel.

ILMC head Greg Parmley (pictured) said, “We’re clearly still living in unusual times, but by delaying ILMC slightly, we can ensure that the world’s top live music and entertainment professionals are able to unite in person, and that this year’s edition of the conference is as packed and productive as ever.”

Organisers said all key partners and sponsors, including Live Nation, DEAG and Ticketmaster, have backed the move.

DEAG executive board member, CMO, and international business affairs Detlef Kornett said, “This move at this time is the right one, and will ensure this year’s ILMC is a fantastic edition. All at DEAG are looking forward to seeing everyone in-person in late April.”

With ILMC’s date change, 2022 will see the Green Events & Innovations conference take place within the main conference programme on 29 April, and the ILMC Production Meeting (IPM) take place on 26 April. IPM is expanding its programming in 2022 to include a day-long tranche of sessions by the Event Safety & Security Summit (E3S).

In addition to its main conference, ILMC also produces the ILMC Production Meeting (IPM), the Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI), Futures Forum, The Event Safety & Security Summit (E3S) and the International Festival Forum (IFF).