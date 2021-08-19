Digital events and ticketing platform FIXR has partnered with Eclectic Bars Ltd, a division of The Brighton Pier Group PLC, in a move designed to capitalise on the recovery of the night-time economy.

FIXR will support Eclectic with branded and white label advance ticketing services for its seven late-night venues, including Embargo Republica (cap. 300) and Le Fez (350) in London, Coalition in Brighton (500), and Lola Lo’s venues in Cambridge, Reading, Manchester and Bristol (500-560). The partnership means venue-goers can purchase tickets either directly on the venue websites or via FIXR’s website and mobile app.

The move follows FIXR previously partnering with nightclub operator REKOM UK. FIXR also recently completed a Series A fundraising to accelerate its growth plans and has raised in excess of £6.5m.

FIXR said it has seen an uptick in ticket sales across the country since the 19 July restart, with the average number of tickets sold per event on its platform up by 170% between July and August, compared to the same period in 2019. It also said general ticket sales across the platform have gone up by 625% since last month.

FIXR CEO Edmund Glover said, “Implementing technology in the UK nightlife sector will go a long way towards aiding its recovery post-Covid, and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve with Eclectic Bars.”

The Brighton Pier Group head of marketing and purchasing Nikki Ritchie said, “Partnering with FIXR is a key moment for us as we respond to evolving customer behaviour by strengthening our online presence.

“By facilitating faster, more streamlined, and more flexible ticketing services, FIXR’s technology will better enable us to meet the needs of today’s customer in keeping with the new era of digital ticketing – something that will be particularly important as our industry bounces back from the Covid-19 crisis.”