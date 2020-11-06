Eventbrite has reported a 75% drop in revenue for Q3 of this year, compared with financial results from 2019.

The ticketing and event management company reported USD$21.8m of revenue for Q3, down from USD$82m in the same period last year. Net loss for Q3 was USD$19.1m.

The figures were an improvement on Q2, however, which saw Eventbrite bring in revenue of USD$8.4m.

Julia Hartz, Eventbrite co-founder and CEO, said: “The continued improvement in our results reflects creators’ ingenuity and their confidence in our platform to deliver when it matters most.

“Activity on our platform rebounded in the third quarter, as creators hosted more events than they did this time last year, and total consumer ticket volume began to approach pre-COVID levels.

“We believe that our platform is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of independent creators, helping them to grow their businesses and lead the recovery of live experiences.”