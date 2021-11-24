Netherlands-based CM.com, a supplier of cloud software for conversational commerce, said it will roll out its events ticketing service in the UK and Ireland.

The move is the first expansion of CM.com’s ticketing division outside of the Benelux region, where clients include the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, ALDA, Perron, Oh My Festival, Latin Village and Westergas Events.

CM.com’s new UKIMusic & Live division will be led by Paul Everett, former head of music at Eventbrite, Europe.

CM.com said its ticketing service will be “mobile-first, combining smart audience analytics and in-event mobile order capabilities”, and include WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Telegram integration.

It said the service will centralise all conversations across multiple platforms into one place for customer service, offer real-time analytics for in-depth insights into audience habits and behaviour, and provide multi-channel marketing tools that optimise audience engagement.

Based in the London office, Everett’s role will be to lead on acquisition and growth and implement the company’s music strategy alongside CM.com’s Music & Live team, which comprises former Eventbrite, Live Nation, AMG, Pollen, Apple executives including senior partnerships manager Jonny Patrickson, lead account manager Josh Pow and partnerships manager Fiona Primavera.

Everett said, ”Most ticketing platforms have been treading the same well-worn path for years, despite the fact that independent event creators’ needs are continually evolving. CM.com ticketing has already been hugely successful in Benelux – we are excited to move the needle within UK & Ireland live events with an industry first offering.”

Prior to Eventbrite, Everett served as an artist manager at Supervision Management. He co-founded music management, live events and ticketing consultancy, Wonderland Management Group, and worked within promotions at Beggars Group.

In April, CM.com acquired Dutch operator Yourticketprovider and its Get-a-ticket service, whose festival clients included Lovelands and Kwaku.