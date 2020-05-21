CSM Live, an environmental branding, signage and event company, has announced that due to unprecedented demand it will be moving towards making UK workplaces safe, hygienic and sustainable places to work post-Covid-19.

CSM Live will now also focus on working with its clients to make sure workplaces are in-keeping with government advice, health and safety guidelines and local considerations.

On 10 May, the UK government announced that employers are obliged to reduce workplace risk to the lowest possible level for employees and public alike, by providing hygienic and sustainable solutions for all workplace activities. All aspects of office life, from cafeterias and shared workspaces to rotating doors, lifts and desks will need fundamental reconsideration.

Having previously rebranded office spaces and large venues including shopping malls and stadia, CSM Live will now work with businesses to provide consultation services including scoping employee journeys and understanding the needs, brand and culture of the business, before creating the artwork and installations needed to implement these ideas.

Alastair Bewick, CEO of CSM Live, said: “During this time, employers have a duty of care to ensure their employees will return to work safely. CSM Live is trusted for our knowledge, experience and project planning and there has never been a time that those skills have been more important. It is essential that each workplace creates a bespoke environment to ensure the employees feel safe, welcomed and reassured and that this transition is seamless.”