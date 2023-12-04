Event Site Design has hired Glastonbury Festival site manager Jackie Slade as head of design.

Rupert Bassadone, the founder of the site design and CAD planning specialist, said Slade’s appointment was the first of several, with the company entering a period of growth.

Slade’s more than 20 years’ experience as site manager and site designer, includes leading the site design and site management at Glastonbury Festival, where this year she oversaw site design of the Pyramid, Other and Interstage, BBC Introducing and Hospitality Camping areas. Other previous experience includes being overlay manager for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and working with Vision Nine, Festival Republic, and Richmond Event Management.

Bassadone said, “We want to take the hassle out of site planning, and we want our clients to think of us as someone who can help them solve a site design problem and create perfect plans because we can draw on our own event knowledge. That’s why our appointment of Jackie is so exciting. She is the perfect person to lead the charge and our new approach to business, bringing an enormous amount of experience and passion to the company.

Slade said, “I have watched Rupert for many years and have admired the work that he has done to educate the industry on the importance of great site planning. I am thrilled to join Event Site Design and excited to work with Rupert and the team to use our collective skills to design event sites that not only look great but also allow for the safe movement of crowds, make guests feel comfortable, and work well on a practical and operational level.”