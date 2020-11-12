Signifying its commitment to uniting the outdoor events industry in a Covid-safe physical environment, Mash Media has secured a new venue and alternative dates for the Event Production Show (EPS) 2021.

Originally due to run at ExCeL at the beginning of March, EPS will now take place outdoors with marquees at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre on 24-25 March 2021.

EPS 2021 will be the first major physical gathering of events industry professionals in close to a year. The determination of the show’s organisers to stage a physical event has won the backing of its stellar line up of speakers, which include AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals Jim King, and Live Nation executive president of international touring/Concert Promoters Association chairman Phil Bowdery.

Mash Media portfolio director Chris Down said, “We feel it is essential there is an event that truly unites the live events industry before next year’s season starts – one that allows organisers, production teams, suppliers and contractors to meet up, discuss current issues and form partnerships that will help enable next summer’s events to take place. EPS will also provide an important platform for companies to secure new and desperately needed business.

“We have the backing of an incredible line up of speakers, a truly great new venue and an event that will see the most important gathering of the live events industry. “

Confirmed speakers include:

Live Nation Executive President of International Touring – Phil Bowdery

AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals – Jim King

Kendal Calling & Bluedot Founder – Ben Robinson

Black Deer Festival Co-Founder – Debs Shilling

Kendal Calling & Bluedot Creative Director – Dr Roxy Robinson

Engine No.4 Director – Jon Drape

We Are The Fair CEO – Nick Morgan

SSD Concerts Founder and MD – Steve Davis

Shambala Festival Co-Founder – Chris Johnson

Towersey Festival Director – Joe Heap

Association of Independent Festivals CEO – Paul Reed

Association of Festival Organisers General Secretary – Steve Heap

Thorough Events MD ­– Andrew Evans

Wild Fields Festival Founder – Ben Street

Controlled Events CEO – Rob Walley

Goodwood Director of Motorsports – Dan Garlick

DHP Family Director of Live – Anton Lockwood

Gareth Rogers, CEO of Farnborough International said, “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Mash Media on what promises to be a pivotal event, marking the return and recovery of the entire events industry.

“As organisers of one of the world’s biggest live events, with a purpose-built venue surrounded by an abundance of space, we are delighted EPS is using our location and expertise for the 2021 edition and to be headline sponsor.

“Our partnership with this event is an opportunity to showcase to the wider industry Farnborough International’s dedication to innovation and collaboration. From operational support through to digital broadcast; the Event Production Show will be a landmark opportunity to meet, do business and be part of a new era in collaborative event delivery.”

EPS is the longest-running event designed for all event professionals involved in running outdoor events; including festivals, sporting events, corporate and brand experiences, local authority events and stadium/arena tours.

Mash Media MD Julian Agostini said, “The Event Production Show was created to support the live events community and never has it needed that support more than it does now. That is why we are going to do everything we can to run this event in March, in line with the buying cycle for the summer of events, so we can support the supply chain.”

More information will be available on the new EPS website here very soon.

For further details contact Chris Down – cdown@mashmedia.net.