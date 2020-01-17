Would you believe it? The Event Production Awards has only gone and extended its entry deadline to 24 January.
Yes, this means you now have a bit more time to craft a (hopefully winning) entry to the most prestigious awards our industry can muster. Check out the categories below, as well as the elite judging panel.
The Event Production Awards 2020 is preparing for its biggest ever year. The awards, which recognise excellence in the delivery and production of live events, will take place at Novotel London West on 5 March, 2020.
Duncan Siegle, the Event Production Awards’ event director and publishing director of Access’ publisher Mash Media, is reporting record entries: “These awards are an important part of the calendar for the outdoor and live events industry and this is reflected in the number of companies who enter and attend the event. This year the entry process is much simpler as we have employed the team and software of Evessio to run the programme. Feedback on the 2019 event was tremendous and we know this year will be an even greater event”
The event will welcome more than 500 event professionals involved in the curation and delivery of outdoor and live events from festival and event organisers, to production teams, agencies and suppliers.
2020’s award categories are:
Technical Event Production Of The Year
Full Event Production Of The Year
Best Crewing Supplier
Best Security Company
Best Concession Provider
Best Power Supplier
Best Toilet And Hygiene Provider
Best Fencing/Crowd Barrier Supplier
Best Flooring Or Roadway Supplier
Best Staging Company
Best Temporary Structure Supplier
Venue Of The Year
Green Supplier Of The Year
Best Ticketing Provider
Best Use Of Technology At An Event
Best Visual Spectacular
Brand Activation Of The Year
Production Team Of The Year
Music Event Of The Year
Sporting Event Of The Year
Access All Areas’ Supplier Of The Year
Register here: https://www.eventproductionawards.com/
An all-star judging panel has been revealed for the Event Production Awards 2020, with senior staffers from organisations including the Rugby League World Cup, Glastonbury, Entertee, MEI, Continental Drifts and Momentum Worldwide.
The judges are:
Aaron Raybe, Momentum Worldwide
Dennis Mills, MEI
Andy Lenthall, PSA
Craig Mathie, Bournemouth 7s
Nick Morgan, We Are The Fair
James Cooke-Priest, The Event Site
Ben Street, Wild Paths Festival
Gill Tee, Entertee
Helen Swan, Lucid Creates
Mark Bannister, GPJ
Emma Reynolds, Glastonbury
Mel Wilds, Continental Drifts
Dave Withey, Arena UK & Europe
Liz Madden, Nononsense Group
Jon Dutton, Rugby League World Cup
Christine Ely, International Advertising Association
Mehram Sumray-Roots, The Freshers Festival Group
Dick Tee, EnTeetainment
Debs Armstrong, Strong & Co
Lindsay Impett, World Lacrosse
Photo credit: Aniseed Photo