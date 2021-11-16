Nominations for Access All Areas sister event, the Event Production Awards are open. The event will take place at Novotel London West on 17 February.

Organised by the team behind the Event Production Show, the Event Production Awards (EPAs) recognises excellence in the delivery and production of live events. The award categories cover the numerous services and skills across the live events sector, with awards recognising the work of suppliers, agencies, venues, production teams and promoters.

Event Production Awards’ event director, and Access All Areas publishing director, Duncan Siegle said, “We were able to run a scaled-back version of the EPAs at the Event Production Show in May this year under strict Covid-safe event guidelines. It has been amazing to see the industry bounce back since July, and everyone who has played a part in that and struggled through the dark times deserves to be recognised for their hard work and endeavour. We want the 2022 EPAs to be a real celebration of our industry as we look ahead to a buoyant 2022 season.”

The entry deadline for the awards is 17 December 2021.

You can view all the categories and entry criteria on the awards website here.

Information on the judging panel and how to purchase tickets to the event, working with ethical ticketing provider Ticketpass, will follow.