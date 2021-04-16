The Association of Event Venues (AEV), Association of Event Organisers (AEO) and the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) have rolled out their wellbeing toolkit to the general public.

The mental health toolkit was launched in February last year but was only available to members of the three associations.

The toolkit, featuring a regularly updated library of resources, is now publicly and freely available for anyone in need of help or support with mental health.

The associations announced that in light of the pandemic and the “tremendous pressure” on the country’s mental health, they would release it to a wider audience.

Chair of the Cross Association Event Industry HR Group, Raj Pragj (pictured) said, “Mental health problems are common and widespread. The Coronavirus pandemic has been a very stressful time for a lot of people and the last 13 months have been a testing time for all particularly managing isolation, continued uncertainty and anxiety about returning to the ‘new normal’. In the spirit of inclusion, we want to help the wider event industry professionals understand the factors that affect their mental health and to look out for the mental health of their colleagues.

“This tool kit was designed to help create a supportive and knowledgeable culture around mental health. We want to encourage and embed wider positive long-term change across our industry, inside and outside of association memberships so everyone can thrive and succeed.”

The tool kit is available from the ‘Resource’ section of the AEV, AEO and ESSA websites.