For those unable to attend the Event Production Show conference last month, or for anyone wanting to listen again to the insightful, revealing and inspiring debates on the main stage, four of the key sessions are now available to stream for free here.

The EPS conference, which was the first in-person event for the live events industry for more than 14 months saw senior event professionals, from promoters and production companies to suppliers, welcome the opportunity to meet face-to-face and discuss the challenges and opportunities for the sector as it prepares to reopen.

The Building Back Better – A New Future For Live Events conference session saw Live Nation EVP touring international Phil Bowdery, AEG Presents CEO European festivals Jim King and Black Deer Festival co-founder Gill Tee take questions from Access All Areas editor Christopher Barrett.

Among the topics covered were developments with Government-backed events cancellation insurance, the Events Research Programme, the importance of protecting the independent sector, progress made by unprecedented industry collaboration and how the industry should work together to avoid the market being saturated in the period following the reopening.

During the Supply Chain Pressures session, panellist Engine No. 4 director Jon Drape, We Are The Fair CEO Nick Moran, NoNonsense Group director Liz Madden and Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith discussed the importance of supply chain operators not profiteering from a potential sudden rush in demand when the market opens up. The panel also discussed the damage to the supply chain, and what that will mean for the delayed summer season and beyond.

A lively and revealing Creative Measures session, chaired by TBH Productions creative arts producer Tania Harrison, saw Boomtown Festival creative producer Mair Morel, Black Deer Festival co-founder and marketing director Debs Shilling, Goodwood Revival GM Henry Bass and Underbelly founder & director Ed Bartlam talk about how they maintain a unique and fresh feel to their events.

Among the insights were how Goodwood Revival is finding creative ways to make the event more sustainable with a focus on re-use and electric vehicles, while Mair Morel discussed how Boomtown’s 40-strong full-time creative team work to bring the event’s socially conscious themes to life, and the plans for a scaled down version of the event this summer.

Notting Hill Carnival director Mathew Phillip, Formula 1 global research director Matt Roberts, Meshh CEO Caroline McGuckian and crowd safety specialist Emma Parkinson discussed developments in crowd management and safety during the Managing Hundreds & Thousands session.

Among the many insights was how Formula 1 is tracking the behaviour and movement of attendees, and seeing remarkable differences in each region, to help create event experiences that best match demand.