Continest UK is a new company introducing foldable container units to events, offering event organisers an ‘80% cost cut’ on logistics and storage, with ‘a similar reduction of CO2 and GHG emissions’.

The new company brings together two event professionals, CEO Andy Moss, owner of sport event logistics / management company Cube Management, and ContinestUK managing director Brandon Weston, who brings many years’ experience in portable modular buildings and event structures. Both (pictured) were present at the Event Production Show, ExCeL, London, to launch the new UK distributorship, with Moss commenting:

“The Continest collapsible containers are real game changers in the events and festival market, offering significant transport and on-site cost savings. In addition to cost, Continest introduces major environmental benefits, reducing C02 emissions by 80% over standard containers, when using ten or more units.

“We’re delighted to have secured exclusive UK and Ireland distribution for this incredible product range.”

Weston added: “The essence of the Continest foldable solution is that the containers are uniquely developed for easy and quick set up and very efficient transport. This is a win-win situation for festivals, sports, promotional and cultural events – and the environment.”

The development and production of the Continest containers originated from Hungary in 2017, since when they have very become a market leading product across Europe.

Continest foldable containers were developed for relatively short-period usage, such as events where there is a need for temporary accommodation, offices, meeting rooms, first aid rooms, command posts, guard posts, storage, service areas, cooling and heating environments. They also have wet rooms and units fitted with solar panels.

Vidor Kis-Márton, CEO and co-owner of Continest states: “We are excited that our foldable container range is now available to the UK event sector. We’re confident that Andy and Brandon will continue with our high professional standards and with the scope for use in the UK market we foresee a considerable reduction in the environmental impact of UK events.”

Pictured:Andy Moss and Brandon Weston at the Event Production Show, Feb 2020.