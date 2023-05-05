The European Arenas Association (EAA) has announced that Manchester’s Co-op Live (cap. 23,500), the UK’s largest indoor live entertainment venue set to open in December, has joined the association as a new member.

EAA has also welcomed Paris Entertainment Company (PEC) CEO Nicolas Dupeux to its board of directors. He will be directly responsible for EAA members from the central European region.

Oak View Group-operated Co-op Live (cap. 23,500), currently under construction, is the fifth new arena to become a member since EAA set out its realigned vision in 2021. It now has 37 members in total.

EAA president Olivier Toth said, “Co-op Live is setting the standard for the modern arena to deliver a safe, sustainable and inclusive entertainment environment for all stakeholders and we are very pleased they are joining us in our efforts to build a better and stronger industry.”

New board member

Dupeux (pictured) joins board members Jorge Vinha da Silva, CEO at Altice Arena Lisbon covering the southern region, Konrad Koziol sales and marketing director at Arena Gliwice covering the eastern region, Lotta Nibell, CEO at Got Event AB Gothenburg covering the northern region and Adrian Doyle, chief experience officer at The Odyssey Trust Belfast covering the western region.

Prior to taking up his position at PEC – the umbrella organization operating Accor Arena, the Bataclan, and adidas Arena – Dupeux was general manager of business solutions at Disneyland Paris where he was in charge of business tourism and music and sports special events.

EAA’s announcements were made at its Spring General Meeting which took place at the Schleyer-Halle and Porsche Arena in Stuttgart on 18 April.

Dupeux said, “The demand for entertainment is booming in Europe and we have taken this into account in the development of the customer experiences at the Accor Arena. I’m really enthusiastic to discuss with my counterparts about their ecosystem and to share with them what we’ve learned about our transformation and the creation of a unique business model in France.”