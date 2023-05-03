A Greener Future (AGF) and the European Arenas Association (EAA) have collaborated to launch a set of sustainability guidelines, based on the framework for AGF’s Greener Arena Certification.

The guidelines are intended to support arenas with the green transition, highlighting steps that venues from all countries need to take. They cover a range of areas including waste reduction, energy efficiency and sustainable sourcing.

The guidelines include not only environmental but also social and economic impacts from EDI, health and well-being to local ecosystem and community impacts and investments. The guidelines will act as a set of recommended practices to facilitate EAA member arenas and will also be available to non-EEA members.

EAA president Olivier Toth said, “Our members are committed to reducing their environmental impact and promoting sustainability across our industry. This collaboration is an opportunity for us to share our expertise and work together to create sustainable business practices that will benefit not only our members but the entire industry.”

Since launching last year, AGF’s Greener Arena Certification has seen arenas such as OVO Hydro (cap. 14,300), OVO Arena Wembley (12,500) and the O2 Arena (20,000) sign up.

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said, “Being a green business is not only essential for creating a better future for life and communities, it’s the only way to do any kind of sustainable business. Anything less will not survive the next decade. Through this collaboration with the EAA we have created guidelines to get arenas started that are relevant, practical, and effective, helping arenas transition to long-term, sustainable operations.”