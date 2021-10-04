Pan-Europe ticketing giant, promoter and venue operator CTS Eventim said it will roll out new ticketing technology for use on Ed Sheeran’s 2022 stadium tour, which includes 10 dates at the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium.

The company said the move will be a “further blow” to the unauthorised secondary ticket market as EVENTIM.Pass tickets can only be resold through its official resale platform, fanSALE, which means they are fully traceable.

The app stores the tickets securely and displays a QR code for admission to the concert shortly before it is due to start.

The EVENTIM.App will be the sole platform for downloading and displaying tickets, which CTS Eventim chief operating officer Alexander Ruoff said will offer fans “even more protection against unauthorised sales going forward”.

This is the first time that the company has used only this platform for the sale of tickets.

Tickets for the Sheeran tour, which begins next spring, went on sale on 25 September. CTS Eventim has sold more than one million digital tickets across Europe through its technology.

Sheeran’s management team has requested additional security checks, such as the use of a transaction authentication number (TAN) to download the EVENTIM.Pass ticket. The tour, which will be visiting twelve countries, begins in April 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, and ends in September in Frankfurt.

Ruoff said, “This proprietary solution underlines our ambition to use cutting-edge technology to ensure that ticket sales are fair.”