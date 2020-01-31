Clash Of The Dunes, the first-ever heavyweight title fight at in the custom-built 15,000-seater arena in Riyadh, took place on 7 December 2019.

The rematch saw Anthony Joshua become a two-time world heavyweight champion with a victory over Andy Ruiz Jr.

Creative Technology (CT) was employed by Blink Experience and the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia to deliver over 750 sqm of LED for the event.

The over-ring design consisted of 4x63sqm outdoor LED screens and was designed to ensure all spectators could see the action through a 360 visual that could be seen from anywhere within the arena.

The truss tower legs were also wrapped with 336sqm, with each tower leg making up of 84sqm outdoor LED. The content interacted with the over-ring LED and displayed sponsorship logos, rounds, and point scores.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All front row and VIP attendees could view 4x36sqm LED screens situated inside the over-ring LED, showing live content and score updates throughout the event.

CT also supplied 13sqm of LED and 4×84″ Samsung TVs for the media centre as well as 43×43″ TVs for the premium hospitality area.

For content management and playback, CT used two active Hippo Boreal media servers with two backups. Control was managed from a linked Barco E2 and S3 system.

CT’s Project Manager, Dhyaan Parikh, said: “Barco E2, and S3 were used due to the reliable screen management interface. The whole workflow was in 4K, which consisted of our Lightware UBEX 4K fibre, Lightware 2.0 matrix, Novastar 4K LED processors, and 2.1km of quad core fibre.”

The on-site technical manager said: “CT did a fantastic job and should be exceptionally proud of their efforts. There was never an issue with the changing scope, and last minutes additions/requirements and CT were always on hand to assist and get stuck in, even if it wasn’t within your remit. Again, you all proved why Creative Technology is a leader in the field of large-scale technical production.”