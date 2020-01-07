Creative Technology (CT) is now officially an authorised L-Acoustics Calibration Certified Provider. Currently, only three companies hold this certification.

L-Acoustics recently announced the creation of Authorised Calibration Centres, which aims to both strengthen the technical partnership between L-Acoustics and its Certified Providers (CPs), and to deliver a greater level of system configuration and calibration for small to medium installations.

Companies that become Authorised Calibration Centres are able to offer their customers a service level that is identical to that provided by L-Acoustics.

Middle East managing director, Andy Reardon, said: “For Creative Technology, being an Authorised Calibration Centre allows us to provide a greater level of service, knowledge and support to our clients, both from within our technical engineering teams and having direct access to L-Acoustics development and support management.

“We pride ourselves in delivering solutions based on engineering and from the ground up. The Authorised Calibration Centre gives us greater levels of understanding of L-Acoustics systems, processors and procedures. It’s a great pleasure to be appointed as one of the first Authorised Calibration Centres globally, and it represents the next step in our relationship with L‑Acoustics.”

Applications engineer at L-Acoustics, Arnaud Delorme, added: “The partnership with our CPs is extremely important to us,” “We maintain a very close two-way relationship with them, keeping them up to date on innovations at L-Acoustics while also constantly seeing their field experience and feedback. This new level of partnership will ultimately be rolled out with all our partners where technical relations are already well established and who wish to go even further with their L-Acoustics systems.”