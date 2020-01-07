Creative Technology Middle East (CTME) has announced the appointment of Sherin Dsouza as the new operations assistant and client relationship manager.

Dsouzahas been brought in to CTME to assist Rob Turner in developing the newly-established communications and networking division. Dsouzabrings over 7 years of experience in the AV industry and has a strong audio and communications background.

Her responsibilities include lookingafter the logistics and operational planning/execution and client communication for CTME’s communications and networking division.CTME have said that Dsouza’sknowledge and skill set ‘makeher a great asset to the team’ and that she ‘has already shown great commitment to her role’.