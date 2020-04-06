Event safety specialist Crest Planning has rebranded as Halo Solutions. The company says this change is to ‘better reflect the company’s broad range of products’.

The rebrand follows a successful year for Halo Solutions, which saw over 80 per cent of UK Police services use its training and consultancy products, and the Halo System being adopted by clients including the Royal Navy, Notting Hill Carnival, Edgbaston Cricket Club, Harlequins Rugby and the Motorpoint Arena among many others.

Halo is used to ‘streamline security, health and safety, lost property’ and ‘a range of incidents and procedures’, using its three part system including a mobile app.

Halo Solutions’ CEO and Co-Founder Lloyd Major said: “Our new brand identity helps us join all our products under one central message of ‘Connectivity is key’ and we are the solution to bringing all the industry’s currently disconnected tools and practices into one, integrated solution. Offering the very best security consultancy, training and software solutions that compliment each other and add value to our clients budgets and needs.”

In 2020, Halo Solutions will be launching a range of new modules that will integrate a series of processes and features.