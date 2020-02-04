Creative Technology (CT) recently took home the award for Best Screen Supplier at the Festival Supplier Awards 2020 for the LED screens installed at Reading and Leeds Festival 2019.

CT took on the challenge of almost doubling the size of the main stage IMAGs at Reading and Leeds Festival last summer, after 25 years working on the event. Working closely with client Festival Republic, the Main Stage IMAG Screens were transformed from 145sqm each in 2018 to 270sqm each in 2019.

CT has been supplying the festival and outdoor music scene for over 30 years, working at Reading for the first time in 1994 and Leeds a few years later in 1999. CT has been a part of multiple outdoor live music events, supplying screens to Live 8 in 2005 and numerous festivals such as T in the Park, V Festival, and The Big Chill among many others.

Head of music/entertainment at Creative Technology, Graham Miller, said: “Really proud to win Best Screen Supplier at the 2020 Festival Supplier Awards. The scaling-up of these festivals have been a great achievement – especially when you consider we delivered the equivalent of two Coachella festivals in one weekend – twice over the Summer! Special thanks go out to our Project Management team as well as the amazing teams of CT crew and freelancers who dealt with it all in their stride.”

The judges commented: “This award recipient demonstrated an impressive scale of operations and an ability to deliver at a high level which was backed up by strong client testimonials.”