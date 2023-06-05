Crewing company and social enterprise, Connection Crew has launched a recruitment advertising campaign in preparation for further expansion, following a 132% revenue increase last year.

The campaign, which aims to help break the minimum wage ceiling and recruit new staff, is being delivered by global advertising agency TBWA\London.

It will be delivered through a digital billboard and referral marketing campaign that involves Connection Crew’s existing staff identifying potential recruits. The campaign will be seen across dozens of sites throughout London.

The advertising campaign highlights opportunities to work in crewing jobs for major events (concerts, exhibitions, festivals) as well as construction, sport, television, and film locations. Connection Crew team members have been asked to find gig economy workers, including catering and service staff, security, and students, to present them with links to a job application form.

Connection Crew director Warren Rogers said, “We’ve grown significantly in the last two years while maintaining our high standards and providing employment opportunities for those that need it most. Now we need to support another phase of expansion.”

Connection Crew has supplied crew for major events such as the Coronation, London Marathon, Ideal Home Show, Clerkenwell Design Week, Glastonbury-BBC and Creamfields.

The company has provided crew for more than 3,600 events in 2022. Long-standing clients include BAFTA, Underbelly, Media 10 and Wates Group. It has also provided more than 200,000 hours of employment to those that have experienced, or been at risk of, homelessness.

The company’s training academy provides a three-day employment preparation programme and a 12-week mentoring scheme.