Coldplay has announced details of further European and UK stadium shows, the morning after completing a six-show run at London’s Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) promoted by SJM Concerts, Metropolis and Live Nation.

The new shows, as part of the band’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour, in summer 2023 include the tour’s first visits to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, alongside UK shows in Manchester and Cardiff. The return UK dates will see the band play two shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium (31 May and 1 June), and a show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 6 June.

In the forthcoming issue of Access All Areas, Coldplay’s sustainability team discuss how the widespread use of new technology and environmental initiatives have set the tour on target to achieve the planned 50% reduction in emissions compared to the band’s last world tour. Subscribe here to be among the first to read the exclusive interview.

Initiatives include the use of the the world’s first tourable battery system, power bikes and kinetic dancefloors allowing fans to help power the show, and the use of solar panels and wind turbines at every venue.

Live Nation said that since the tour began in Costa Rica in March 2022, more than 4 million tickets have been sold for the dates in Latin America, North America and Europe.

Dates in full:

MAY 2023

WED 17 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra, Portugal

WED 24 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, Spain

THU 25 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, Spain

WED 31 Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK

JUNE 2023

THU 01 Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK

TUE 06 Principality Stadium – Cardiff, UK

WED 21 Stadio Diego Armando Maradona – Naples, Italy

SUN 25 Stadio San Siro – Milan, ITALY

MON 26 Stadio San Siro – Milan, ITALY

JULY 2023

SAT 01 Stadion Letzigrund – Zurich, Switzerland

WED 05 Parken – Copenhagen, Denmark

THU 06 Parken – Copenhagen, Denmark

SAT 08 Ullevi – Gothenburg, Sweden

SUN 09 Ullevi – Gothenburg, Sweden

SAT 15 Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, Netherlands

SUN 16 Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, Nethetlands