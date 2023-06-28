For the first time on record, five tours have grossed more than $100 million (£79m) at the mid-year point, according Pollstar.

The five hugely successful tours are made up extensive show runs by Taylor Swift ($300.8m), Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band ($142.6m), Harry Styles ($124m), Elton John ($110.3m) and Ed Sheeran ($105.3m). The remainder of the top 10 music tours is made up of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay (pictured), Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and Luke Combs.

Tours that started later but are also drawing huge numbers include Beyoncé, Metallica, U2 and The Weeknd.

Among the key figures in the Pollstar mid-year report is that there was a 64.7% rise in average show grosses, 49.3% growth in average tickets sold and a 10.3% increase in average ticket price.

Total grosses were up 51.1% and tickets sold increased 37%. Pollstar said 2023 is the first year that the average gross of the North American Top 100 Tours has crossed the $1 million ($1.09) threshold and crossed $1.5m (£1.2m) worldwide.

Live Nation president of US concerts Bob Roux told the magazine, “You’re seeing the strength and the conviction of the consumers. The shift in discretionary spending to live events and experiences over things has given our industry a big boost over the last couple of years and that trend continues and is growing.”