Coldplay has announced a 30-date world stadium tour that will involve environmental measures, including the use of kinetic venue flooring, to ensure tour emissions are 50% less than the level produced by the band’s last outing in 2016-2017.

The band has promised its Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which will commence on 18 March in Costa Rica and include three dates at Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) and one at Hampden Park (52,000) in August, will be entirely powered by renewable energy and a tree will be planted for every ticket sold.

Coldplay said 10% of all earnings from the tour will channelled into a fund for environmental and socially conscious causes including ClientEarth, One Tree Planted and The Ocean Cleanup. Meanwhile, climate change experts at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute will quantify the impact of the tour on the environment.

Among the many environmental measures to be taken during the tour will be solar power installations at every venue, the use of waste cooking oil, a kinetic stadium floor and kinetic bikes powered by fans. This power will be stored in the first ever mobile, rechargeable show battery; developed and made in partnership with BMW from recyclable BMW i3 batteries.

Each venue will be provided with a sustainability rider requesting best environmental practices, fans will be encouraged to use low carbon transport to and from shows via the official tour app built by SAP, rewarding those who do with a discount at venues.

Coldplay said it will ensure all merchandise is sustainably and ethically source, and venues will offer free drinking water and strive to eliminate the use of plastic bottles.

In a statement, the band said they had spent two years consulting with environmental experts to make the tour as sustainable as possible: “We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.”