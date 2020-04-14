Since Coachella was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival’s organisers have instead launched #COUCHELLA – bringing the desert to its fans from the comfort of their homes through the premiere of a documentary 20 years in the making.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert premiered on YouTube at the exact time the doors to the festival would have opened (10 April 12pm PST, 8pm BST), and was free to watch, allowing fans to get a taste of the event they love.

The documentary took a look at the festival from 1999-2019, opening up the vault for the very first time to highlight some of the favourite memories, performances and artists from across the two decades. It also gave an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the what shaped the festival, from how it began, to never-before-seen interviews and footage, in addition to key performances from artists throughout the years, including Billie Eilish, Daft Punk, BLACKPINK, Rage Against The Machine, Madonna, Radiohead and more.

The documentary can be viewed here.