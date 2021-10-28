Oak View Group (OVG), owners of Co-op Live, the new 23,500-capacity entertainment venue opening in Manchester, has selected Diageo as the official drinks partner when it opens in 2023.

The partnership will see Guinness become the venue’s official beer partner and Diageo’s full portfolio of spirits including Johnnie Walker scotch, Smirnoff vodka, Tanqueray gin and Captain Morgan rum as Co-op Live’s official drinks partners.

OVG said the customer experience delivered through the partnership will be supported by activations throughout the venue including on digital platforms and in approaches to customer experience such as shortest queue alerts and click-and-collect functionality.

The partnership will feature sustainability and recycling programmes including minimising single-use plastic at the venue. Diageo said it will aim to have 100% of its packaging widely recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2030.

Co-op Live is backed by investors, OVG, City Football Group and musician Harry Styles. It is set to be the UK’s largest area and will host around 120 events a year.

OVG International president Sam Piccione III said, “As live events return and we look forward to the future, now is the perfect time to announce this partnership and further evidence of the investment Co-op Live is bringing to Manchester.”

Diageo Great Britain marketing director Anita Robinson said, “This is the first sponsorship we have undertaken in Great Britain where our full portfolio of drinks is part of the offer and we look forward to bringing our brands to life through experiences and activations for all occasions, from pre-show drinks to late night celebrations.”