Central Hall Westminster (CHW) part of Central Hall Venues group, has awarded an £8m contract to AV production services provider White Light.

The partnership renewal marks the continuation of a seven-year relationship between CHW and White Light, and a further period of investment in the AV infrastructure in the central London building. The venue’s 2,300-capacity Great Hall has been used for concerts by artists including Robbie Williams, Belle and Sebastian, Kanye West and Madness.

As part of the contract, more than £600,000 will be spent on AV equipment at the venue, which features Europe’s largest self-supporting domed ceiling. As well as concerts, it is used for TV broadcasts, conferences, exhibitions, seminars and graduation ceremonies.

White Light has previously worked with CHW on events such as the Unicef Christmas Concert and James Corden’s Late Late London shows. The contract renewal comes after White Light announced it was joining the newly-formed d&b solutions business in its 50th anniversary year.

Central Hall Venues managing director Paul Southern said, “We have an excellent relationship with White Light who not only understand the AV and tech demands in an architecturally significant building but have a long-term commitment to investment.

“It is also clear that innovation is key to everything they do, which is crucial for our venue. In addition, they share the same values as ours relating to sustainability and our ethos as an organisation which exists to maintain our magnificent building and support charitable works.”

White Light head of venues Jonjo Glynn said, “As part of our continued investment into event technology at Central Hall, we are working with our partners to design and install a cutting-edge PA system, to strengthen the capabilities for world-class live concerts and events.”