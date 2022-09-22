Clair Global-owned Britannia Row Productions has acquired fellow UK-based sound reinforcement provider Skan.

Founded in the 1970s, Newbury-based Skan offers sound reinforcement services for tours, festivals and large-scale events with a roster of clients including Muse, Liam Gallagher, and ELO. The firm’s present leadership will remain in place.

Britannia Row managing director Nicola Amoruso said, “Skan and Britannia Row have maintained a relationship of friendly competition and mutual respect throughout this time and both parties see this partnership as a logical step forward.”

Skan director and co-owner Chris Fitch said, “Over the last 25 years, we have provided a global service from our base in the UK but being part of a global organisation allows more options to supply services and provide support from other locations.

“Working with Abby Llewellyn, director and co-owner, and a core of dedicated and incredibly talented staff, Skan has always punched above our weight, but joining Britannia Row and Clair Global further increases our capabilities.”

Skan will maintain its name and will become a part of the larger Clair Global brand family along with Britannia Row.

Clair Global president and CEO Troy Clair said, “The people at Skan share the same values we pride ourselves in upholding at Clair – service, quality, and integrity. The bottom line is, when they do something, they do it extremely well, and we are confident that this new partnership will result in the opportunity to better service all of our clients.”­­