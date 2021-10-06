Bristol’s Lost Horizon HQ, the creative arts centre, bar and live venue from the team behind Glastonbury Festival’s Shangri-La, is now open as a permanent year-round venue and has announced a lineup of music events.

The lineup at the 350-capacity venue includes a show by Fatboy Slim on 22 October, promoted by Bristol-based Team Love.

Lost Horizon was originally launched as a global virtual reality venue in July 2020, with a two-day, four-stage festival to 4.36 million people, featuring virtual versions of real-life Shangri-La stages including SHITV and the Gas Tower.

The venue is to launch soon as a hybrid venue with a virtual reality version, which will host some of the shows online. Visitors can currently visit its virtual worlds via a mini VR hub within the venue.

The venue will host other artists such as: Afriquoi, Bad Fractals, Balimaya Project, Big Joanie, Club Djembe, Dub Pistols, Decoy//Kurupt Fm, Emerald, Father Funk’s Funk Aerobics, Flamingods, Freestylers, Future Boogie, Gorilla Tactics, Krust, Los Dedos, The Breath, The Mouse Outfit, The Scorpios, Wargasm and Yung Singh.

Lost Horizon and Shangri-La director Robin Collings said, “At Shangrila we have hosted so many greats over the years but for me, Fatboy Slim coming to Lost Horizon, a 350 cap venue, is going to be really special; a chance to see a true legend up close and personal.”

Fellow Lost Horizon and Shangri-La director Chris ‘Tofu’ Macmeikan MBE said, “Independent live music venues are the lifeblood of new music and socialising. As inner city development gets more crazy and becomes the realm of millionaires it’s quite rare for people to make their own arts venue.”