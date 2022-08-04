Geoff Taylor, the CEO of record label trade body BPI which oversees the BRIT Awards and the Mercury Prize, said he will depart in 2023 to a more directly commercial role.

Taylor, who will depart in BPI’s 50th anniversary year, has spent 25 years working for label associations, including more than 15 years leading the BPI (British Phonographic Industry).

Taylor’s work included overseeing the BRIT Awards’ move to the O2 Arena, helping raise more than £15m for industry charity The BRIT Trust and producing annual shows, including during the pandemic.

Taylor has played a large role since 2007 overseeing the music industry’s relationship with government, including recently with DCMS on the economics of music streaming and the related Competition & Markets Authority market study.

He is now leading industry engagement with the Department of Education to establish a new BRIT School in the North, after years as a governor for the BRIT School and the East London Academy of Music. He led the creation of the BRITs Apprentice Scheme in 2017, providing funded apprenticeship opportunities across the music industry to young people from diverse backgrounds.

Taylor said he will stay on until early 2023 to help the BPI’s new chair YolanDa Brown find an appropriate successor.

He said, “It has been a great privilege to lead the BPI during such a transformational period for British music. With a new chair appointed and our 50th anniversary next year, it feels like BPI is opening a new chapter. After much reflection, I have decided that running the BPI for 15 years is enough for any moderately sane individual and that now is the time to use my experience more directly in a commercial environment.

“I want to thank the brilliant team at the BPI, former chair Ged Doherty, and our independent and major members for their wisdom, good humour and steadfast support. I wish YolanDa and all the members continuing success.”

Brown said, “Geoff will forever be part of the BPI family. He will leave a tremendous legacy with many exceptional achievements and a strong team in place. I am grateful that he is staying with us to ensure a smooth transition and wish him all the best on his onward journey. I know we will enjoy our time working to ensure the future success of the BPI.”